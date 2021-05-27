Cancel
Whitsett, NC

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Whitsett

Posted by 
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHITSETT, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Whitsett. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Whitsett, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Whitsett, NC
Whitsett, NC
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel

Your 4-day outlook for Whitsett weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whitsett: Monday, May 17: Chance Rain Showers; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;