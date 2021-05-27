Cancel
Diamondhead, MS

Sun forecast for Diamondhead — 3 ways to hit it head-on

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(DIAMONDHEAD, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Diamondhead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Diamondhead, MS
Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(DIAMONDHEAD, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Diamondhead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Get weather-ready — Diamondhead’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Diamondhead: Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Mississippi Statetheintelligencer.com

Mississippi River will rise and fall low by month's end

The mighty Mississippi River is going to see an upward trend by the middle of this week, however, the weekend could bring rather low levels. According to the National Weather Service, the river measured at 10.65 feet at the Mel Price Lock and Dam in Alton Monday morning. By Thursday, predictions indicate that levels are projected to rise to 14.1 feet.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall by tonight. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock County. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany and Eastern Orleans Parishes. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Persistent southeast winds will produce tide levels one to two feet above normal during high tide the next several days. High tides will be during the late afternoon and early evening hours.