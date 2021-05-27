Cancel
Naomi Osaka will skip press conferences at French Open, citing mental health

By Scott Stump
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she will not be participating in any press conferences at the upcoming French Open because of the effects on her mental health. The four-time Grand Slam winner wrote in a message on Instagram Wednesday that she expects to be fined for skipping the press events and hopes the money will go to a mental health charity.

