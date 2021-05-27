Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’ author Eric Carle remembered after his death at 91

By Sign in
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, the children’s author and illustrator whose book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” delighted generations of young readers, has died at age 91. NBC’s Anne Thompson looks back at his life and legacy.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Carle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar Inc#Nbc#Book#Delighted Generations#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.
MoviesPosted by
WJCT News

3 Memorial Day Movie Recommendations From NPR's Scott Simon

We are grateful this Memorial Day weekend for those many who have fallen in service to the country which, even with the changes it needs to make, so many enjoy today. I know our family, and perhaps yours, will see one or more venerated films that resonate with a holiday that, after all, is about more than sales on websites. I've chosen just three of my favorites here:
TV SeriesComicBook

Cruella Star Paul Walter Hauser Comments On Stingray Return In Cobra Kai Season 4

While most of the characters filling the dojos in Netflix's Cobra Kai series are teenagers, the second season of the show had one much older karate student that actually became a favorite amongst fans. Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser, was a hilarious addition to the Cobra Kai cast and most of the shows viewers instantly fell in love him. However, when Season 3 rolled around earlier this year, Stingray was nowhere to be found. Stingray was one of a couple of characters to just disappear from the show.
Books & LiteratureSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stephen King probes mortality in 'Lisey's Story'

Even near death, Stephen King gets ideas for stories. Diagnosed with double pneumonia, the bestselling author spent three weeks in the hospital. “When it was clear I was going to get better,” he says, “my wife decided she was going to totally clean out my office and change it around.”
TV & Videosaviationanalysis.net

Netflix’s ‘Absurde: The Motion Picture’ Trailer with Channing Tatum

With a mega-star, America: The Motion Picture by director Matt Thompson will release at the end of June. Netflix has now revealed its first trailer. It’s already clear that this is going to be a comedy. Netflix describes itself as the animated movie: George Washington uses a chainsaw and his friend Sam Adams loves beer. Together they want to defeat the British in this comic about the American Revolution.
Moviesblcklst.com

Interview: Jessica Ellis

Recently, I screened a new indie feature on VOD. The movie is titled What Lies West and I thoroughly enjoyed it. An extra treat for me is I know the writer-director Jessica Ellis. So I reached out to see if Jessica would be up for an interview. Here it is in its entirety.
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Sally Hepworth, 'The Good Sister'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- When Sally Hepworth’s “The Good Sister” was released in April, it became an instant New York Times bestseller. Available now in paperback, this suspenseful thriller about twin sisters Fern and Rose is summer escape at its finest (be warned, you may chew your nails.) Sally spoke with Olivia about crafting the dual narratives, how organically the character of Fern came to the story, the part of her writing process that is like “a dagger to the heart” for other writers, and self-expression through fashion. “The Good Sister” is published by St. Martin’s Press.
MoviesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Lisey’s Story’ Is the Most Star-Studded Stephen King Adaptation Since ‘The Shining’

Directed by Pablo Larraín (Jackie, the upcoming Spencer), produced by J.J. Abrams, shot by Darius Khondji, starring Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan and Michael Pitt, and written by the author himself, Lisey’s Story may—outside of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining—boast the most illustrious pedigree of any Stephen King adaptation ever. Enlisting a plethora of talent makes sense for this eight-part Apple TV+ series (premiering June 4), given that it’s chockablock with everything under the sun. Fantastical worlds, parental abuse, ghosts, torture, murder, scavenger-hunt games, monsters, sisters, trauma, mental hospitals, self-mutilation, flashbacks, possession, psycho killers, and familial and marital issues involving love, trust, anguish, jealousy, and betrayal are all a part of this swirling, bursting-at-the-seams package. There are even some overt nods to Misery and The Shining thrown in for good measure, along with incessant babytalk, make-believe terms, supernatural rules, and recurring motifs.
Celebritiesinterviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Lily Tomlin

——— “I like the idea of working fast and hard.”. “I got a job as a waitress, and I had the job as an assistant bookkeeper. We had kids from college crashing on our floor. And I’d get up on Sunday morning at 6 o’clock and go do breakfast over in Howard Johnson’s. But then I moved. One of the most wonderful things that happened to me on Fifth Street was that I had a little blue laminated coat and a blue princess dress, and I had a pair of Ferragamo shoes. I’d dance in the fountains at the Seagram [building]. I went out one night with a friend and her boyfriend, and we danced in as many fountains as we could find. [laughs] I was just totally invested in Holly Golightly and Suzy Parker in The Best of Everything [1959]. Oh god, it’s embarrassing.”
CelebritiesComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Jennifer Jason Leigh on the Magic of Stephen King's Worlds

It's a good time to be a Stephen King fan, with the author undergoing a renaissance of his stories being adapted into live-action projects with top-tier talent, which includes the all-new adaptation of his 2006 novel Lisey's Story. While many of the stars of the new Apple TV+ series are newcomers to the world of King, Jennifer Jason Leigh is no stranger, having also starred in the 1995 film Dolores Claiborne, based on the 1992 novel of the same name. Leigh plays Darla in the new series, a middle child surrounded by two sisters who believe to have otherworldly afflictions. Lisey's Story premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 4th.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Hoda Kotb celebrates personal news with heart-warming photo

It was celebration time for Hoda Kotb this weekend, as the Today star shared the happiest of photographs with her social media fans. The mother-of-two took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself with her best friend, fellow TV journalist Karen Swenson, and Karen's daughter Catherine. WATCH:...
TV SeriesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ On Netflix, The Second Season Of The Love Gone Wrong Anthology Series

The second season of the Dirty John anthology focuses on the real-life Betty Broderick case. In 1989, she murdered her ex-husband Dan and his new wife Linda, and it took two trials to convict her of murder, with the first having a hung jury. Like the first season of Dirty John, this season is based on a podcast produced by the Los Angeles Times. This version of the story (there was a TV movie starring Meredith Baxter in 1992) was created by veteran TV writer Alexandra Cunningham, debuted on the USA Network in June 2020, and just landed on Netflix.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Megan Fox leaves her fans confused with new publication

The Hollywood beauty posted a new photo on Instagram, mistaking her fans for the caption. Megan Fox left millions of people in awe of her beauty when she posted a new photo on her Instagram. More than 1.2 million netizens had liked her photo just hours after the “Transformers” actress...
MoviesVulture

Cruella Scene-stealer Paul Walter Hauser Is Just Happy to Be Here

There is perhaps no nicer man in Hollywood right now than Paul Walter Hauser. Sure, there are plenty of charming and talented people, but Hauser is so grounded and thoughtful that he’s going to update his list of the top-ten movies that blew his mind to include his new feature, Cruella, and he has put his plans to direct a feature on hold to make sure that, when the time comes, he can make everyone’s money back as a priority.