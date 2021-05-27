Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Citronelle, AL

Citronelle Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Citronelle: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle (AL) Weather Channel

Citronelle, AL
78
Followers
482
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Citronelle, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Environmentmy9nj.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says we're starting off the week with the potential for strong storms, mostly this evening. Today's high: 74 degrees.
Environmentfox5ny.com

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says overcast skies continue with scattered showers and storms possible, again, this evening. High of 72 degrees.