San Diego, CA

In-Depth: CDC probes possible vaccine, myocarditis link

By Jared Aarons
ABC 10 News KGTV
 18 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The CDC says it's looking into a potential link between the COVID-19 vaccine and some recent cases of myocarditis, a rare heart condition.

In a report on May 17th , the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group said they'd seen a few instances of myocarditis among people who recently received the COVID-19 vaccine but did not discover a direct link.

According to the report, the condition appeared primarily in teenage and young adult males within four days after their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The report also said the cases were mild, and the number of cases "have not differed from expected baseline rates." That means it could be a coincidence.

San Diego doctors say they're aware of the issue but not concerned.

"We don't want anyone to panic," says Dr. Abisola Olulade from Sharp Rees-Stealy Family Medicine. "At this point, the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the potential side effects."

Dr. Olulade says the report is proof the safeguards in place are working and that scrutiny of the vaccine, and any possible side effects, is ongoing and effective.

"It's a good thing," she says. "It means that the monitoring system that they have is working, and they're going to work to see if there is a link."

A similar report from Israel found that health officials in that country found 62 cases of Myocarditis among more than five million people who had received a second dose. That report says they could not determine a direct link between the two.

The Myocarditis Foundation lists dozens of possible causes for the condition, ranging from infections of other diseases to severe reactions to drugs or alcohol.

Meanwhile, the American Heart Association says people should still get the vaccine .

Dr. Olulade says people who get the vaccine should be more alert to any possible condition symptoms.

"After getting the vaccine, you definitely want to monitor your symptoms. If you're having any of these like shortness of breath or any of that, then definitely seek medical attention," she says.

The CDC says they will continue to study the issue and provide health care providers with information to pass along to people who get the vaccine.

Worldkitco.com

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it had found the small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as...
Public Healthct.gov

What to Know about Myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination

On May 27th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance for parents/patients regarding reports of a small number of individuals nationally who developed a rare condition known as myocarditis after recently being vaccinated for COVID-19. The CDC, and DPH, continue to encourage everyone 12 and older to get...
Public HealthMedscape News

More Evidence Links COVID Vaccines to Rare Cases of Myocarditis in Youth

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Swelling of the heart appears to be a very rare side effect that primarily strikes young people after vaccination for COVID-19, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expert reported on Thursday, detailing data on cases of myocarditis and pericarditis detected through a government safety system.
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

UK regulators yet to see myocarditis link to Pfizer’s Covid jab

US health chiefs have called an urgent meeting over Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna amid fears they cause heart damage in teenagers — but UK regulators have yet to see the same complication. Centers for Disease Control bosses will gather on June 18 to discuss 226 plausible cases...
Diseases & Treatmentsen-volve.com

CDC Announce ‘Emergency Meeting’ To Discuss ‘Rare’ Heart Condition Linked To Covid Vaccines

An emergency meeting of US health experts will be held to discuss the suspected relationship between a severe heart ailment and the coronavirus vaccine. The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices announced last month that it had investigated allegations that a few young vaccine recipients had experienced myocarditis, a heart muscle inflammation.
Scienceamsnbc.com

Evidence grows stronger for Covid vaccine link to heart issue, CDC says

A higher-than-usual number of cases of a type of heart inflammation has been reported following Covid-19 vaccination, especially among young men following their second dose of an mRNA vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Overall, 226 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis after vaccination in people younger...
Public Healthgreatgameindia.com

How COVID-19 Vaccines Are Causing Myocarditis In Youngsters

Inflammation and swelling of the heart, a condition known as Myocarditis, has been identified in many youngsters who have received their dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Although experts are still looking into the matter, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed over 200 cases of myocarditis after COVID-19 vaccination in people 30 or below.
Healthfloridanewstimes.com

CDC holds “emergency meeting” with increasing myocarditis in people vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna

#Roommates, most of the country has now been officially reopened as more Americans continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19. CDCTwo new and surprising side effects of the major vaccines are causing concern. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced plans for an “emergency meeting” after hundreds of users of the Pfizer and Modana vaccines had heart irritation.
Public Healthheart.org

CDC investigating rare myocarditis in teens, young adults; COVID-19 vaccine still advised for all who are eligible

DALLAS, Saturday, June 12, 2021 – On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting next Friday, June 18, to review cases of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The CDC is continuing to monitor VAERS and the VSD for cases of myocarditis, which may be occurring more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and with symptoms typically appearing within 3 days of the dose of vaccine. The CDC also urges clinicians to consult with cardiologists for patients appearing with symptoms of myocarditis or a heart-related condition for additional testing and treatment.
PharmaceuticalsNews 12

The New Normal: COVID-19 vaccines, myocarditis and hospitalization studies

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined today Dr. Daniel Griffin, the chief of the Division of Infectious Disease at ProHEALTH, to discuss COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine maker Novavax said today that its shot was highly effective against COVID-19 and also protected against variants in a large, late-stage study in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine was about 90% effective overall and preliminary data showed it was safe, the company said. All cases in the vaccine group were mild, meaning the vaccine was 100% percent effective against moderate to severe illness. Dr. Griffin talks about the vaccine in the video below: