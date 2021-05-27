Cancel
Gonzales, CA

Thursday has sun for Gonzales — 3 ways to make the most of it

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(GONZALES, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Gonzales. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

