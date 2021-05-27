Cancel
Jonesboro, LA

Weather Forecast For Jonesboro

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Jonesboro: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;

Jonesboro (LA) Weather Channel

Jonesboro, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Jonesboro, LA
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Jackson, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Jackson; Red River; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GRANT...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...EASTERN RED RIVER...NATCHITOCHES...BIENVILLE...SOUTHEASTERN SABINE...WESTERN WINN PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN SABINE COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM CDT At 158 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ringgold to 11 miles west of Natchitoches to near Many to near Toledo Bend Dam. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Jonesboro, Campti, Montgomery, Allen, Florien, Provencal, Natchez, Martin, Clarence, Hodge, Goldonna, North Hodge, Dodson, East Hodge, Saline, Lucky, Ashland and Castor.
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Louisiana StateWSIL TV

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The Advocate reports that the National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches of rain had already fallen in some areas. The American Press reported that some isolated areas could see as much as 20 inches of rain. Parts of southeastern Texas and western Louisiana were under flash flood warnings on Monday afternoon. Officials were asking residents to stay off the roads and said they had already deployed high water vehicles and boats to assist residents.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.