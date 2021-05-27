Cancel
Major figure in QAnon conspiracy theory sets up WikiLeaks style website about aliens

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
( Win McNamee/iStock/Getty Images)

A QAnon promoter in the US is setting up a WikiLeaks website all about aliens, called AlienLeaks.

Ron Watkins was reportedly a major force in pushing the QAnon conspiracy and is credited with actively facilitating the rise of it in the US. He was also accused of being the elusive Q character in a documentary series that aired earlier this year. He also used to be the administrator of the controversial forum 8chan which has known right-wing links.

Now, his interest in aliens has led him to set up a website made for sharing information about aliens.

Watkins wants people to send him documents and information about extraterrestrial activity so he can publicly leak it on his forthcoming website, AlienLeaks.

Speaking on an episode of the alien-based podcast, Alien Agenda, Watkins said: “The AlienLeaks project is going to be an anonymous dropbox for anybody to send documents to.

“It’s inspired by WikiLeaks and the work Julian Assange did with government accountability. But instead of focusing on government accountability, the goal of AlienLeaks is to focus on extraterrestrial disclosure including topics related to alien technology, alien biology, communications with aliens.

“This is all interesting stuff and I’m sure there’s people around the world sitting on troves of documents.”

Watkins announced AlienLeaks in a post on his Telegram account. He said: “With humanity on the brink of alien disclosure, do you really trust the government to tell you the whole truth?”

He has also set up a Telegram channel associated with AlienLeaks, claiming: “The government is currently gearing up for some kind of soft alien disclosure.

“They will only be the tip of the iceberg. A brave scientist, researcher, or specialist may just step forward to leak documents that show us the full iceberg.”

UFOs and aliens have long been popular conspiracy theories and, in recent years, the QAnon and alien conspiracies have begun to intertwine.

When Donald Trump caught coronavirus last year, one theory stated he was an immortal extraterrestrial shapeshifter who caught the virus on purpose to throw people who were investigating off the scent.

