Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmersville, CA

Farmersville is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FARMERSVILLE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Farmersville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville (CA) Weather Channel

Farmersville, CA
116
Followers
483
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmersville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Sun Today#Snacks#Nws Data#Face#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tulare County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN TULARE COUNTY UNTIL 445 PM PDT At 416 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25 miles west of Cartago in the Sierra Nevada in eastern Tulare County, including over the SQF Castle Fire burn scar moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and brief moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Tulare County.