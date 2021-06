A ribbon-cutting to celebrate the opening of the eighth annual West Seneca Farmers’ Market will take place at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, May 13, on the grassy hill at the corner on Union Road and Main Street. The market — offered through a partnership between the Town of West Seneca and the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce — will run from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings from May 13 through Aug. 26, weather permitting. The market is sponsored by Western New York Federal Credit Union.