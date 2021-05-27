Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

City of Virginia Beach Memorial Day Operating Schedule for Monday, May 31, 2021

Virginia Beach, Virginia
​The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day:

  • All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities, including recreation centers
  • Voter Registration & Elections for early in-person voting
  • Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk's offices and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office
  • Virginia Beach City Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and West Neck Recycling Center
  • Visitor Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – closed until further notice
  • Virginia Beach History Museums (Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum and Thoroughgood House)
  • Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, May 31.

  • Virginia Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Tickets required in advance at https://tickets.virginiaaquarium.com/)
  • All Virginia Beach city parks, dog parks, skate parks and tennis courts
  • Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing only; appointments required in advance to meet with animal or staff member
  • Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Open – Merchant hours vary (most are open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.); Office closed
  • EMS lifeguard stands at the Resort Oceanfront (1st to 41st streets), the North End, Camp Pendleton, Croatan, Sandbridge and Little Island Park will be staffed 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. then continue with active beach patrolling until sunset; EMS field operations and marine response in service; Office and Training Center closed
  • Human Services emergency response services will remain staffed; Office closed

For information regarding city services and information, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311 within the city limits or visit www.vbgov.com for online assistance.

# # #

39
Followers
182
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

