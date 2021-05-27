City of Virginia Beach Memorial Day Operating Schedule for Monday, May 31, 2021

​The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day:

All City of Virginia Beach offices and facilities, including recreation centers

Voter Registration & Elections for early in-person voting

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and clerk's offices and the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

Virginia Beach City Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and West Neck Recycling Center

Visitor Center Kiosks (17th & 24th streets) – closed until further notice

Virginia Beach History Museums (Francis Land House, Lynnhaven House, Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum and Thoroughgood House)

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

The following facilities will be open to the public on Monday, May 31.

Virginia Aquarium: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Tickets required in advance at https://tickets.virginiaaquarium.com/)

All Virginia Beach city parks, dog parks, skate parks and tennis courts

Visitor Information Center at Parks Avenue : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitor Information Center at Chesapeake Bay Center: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for viewing only; appointments required in advance to meet with animal or staff member

Virginia Beach Farmers Market: Open – Merchant hours vary (most are open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.); Office closed

EMS lifeguard stands at the Resort Oceanfront (1st to 41st streets), the North End, Camp Pendleton, Croatan, Sandbridge and Little Island Park will be staffed 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. then continue with active beach patrolling until sunset; EMS field operations and marine response in service; Office and Training Center closed

Human Services emergency response services will remain staffed; Office closed

For information regarding city services and information, contact VB311 Citizen Services by dialing 311 within the city limits or visit www.vbgov.com for online assistance.

