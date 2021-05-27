Cancel
Indiana State

Governor wants Indiana state employees in offices in July

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 18 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb wants all state employees to return to the office by early July.

The transition from a March 2020 stay-at-home order starts with senior staff who must return by June 7. Other employees should spend at least 50% of their time at the office by June 21 and return full-time by July 6, the Indianapolis Star reported.

“We work better together, and build more solid and collaborative teams, when we can have regular face-to-face conversations,” Holcomb said in an email Wednesday “Returning to the office means the impromptu discussions that so often lead to innovation will be happening again with more frequency and energy.”

The state will offer a vaccination clinic at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis on June 21-22. More than 2.4 million Indiana residents were considered to be fully vaccinated by Wednesday.

