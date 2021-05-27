Cancel
Fulton, KY

Fulton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Fulton (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Fulton: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(FULTON, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fulton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FULTON, KY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Fulton Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Fulton’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fulton: Sunday, May 16: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;