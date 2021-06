The weather in 2021 has been unusual, but what’s happening right now is pretty normal: it’s mid-June in Texas and it’s hot. February blizzards are rare, and rainy springs don’t come every year, but no one stepping outside is shocked by the stultifying heat. This week, though, Texans have an extra stressor to accompany the sweaty season. On Monday, ERCOT—which has long portrayed itself as running the most market-driven electric grid in the nation—issued an advisory urging Texans to voluntarily turn up their thermostats and otherwise conserve electricity, lest the grid fail again and force us all to spend our days sweltering, whether we’re indoors or outside.