Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Grant money available to school district

westsenecabee.com
 5 days ago

Federal grant money is available to school districts through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriation (CRRSA) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The funds will be available for about three years; CRRSA funds must be spent by September, 2023, and ARP funds must be spent by September, 2024. “The money goes away after three years, so it’s one of […]

www.westsenecabee.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Federal Funds#The American Rescue Plan#Federal Grant Money#Crrsa Funds#Arp Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Nashville, TNtn.gov

Gov. Lee & TDOE Announce Nearly 60 TN Schools and Districts Win Governor’s Civics Seal Grants

$500,000 in Grants Statewide to Boost Student Readiness and Civics Education. Nashville, TN—Today, Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Education announced 59 Tennessee schools and districts have received Governor’s Civics Seal grant funding to help implement high-quality civics education programs to prepare students for college, career and civics life. The list of recipients of the 2021-22 Governor’s Civics Seal Grants can be found here.
EducationObserver

Grant available for area teachers

The Western Zone (WZ) of the Retired Educators of New York (RENY), formerly New York State Retired Teachers’ Association (NYSRTA), is comprised of approximately 2,700 members. RENY, the state organization has about 12,000 members. This year we are pleased to announce the availability of the RENY Hudson-Kramer Memorial Grant. This is a $1,000 grant given in memory of Ross C. Hudson and Florence Coulter Kramer who were public school teachers and outstanding members of RENY. The grant’s purpose is to fund an innovative project or program in a New York State public school.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Lee. Twp. grants available

Small business owners with nine or fewer employees in Leelanau Township may apply for COVID-19 relief. Venture North and the Leelanau Township Community Foundation (LTCF) have $35,000 available for grants of up to $5,000 each. Grant funds come from a $25,000 from the LTCF and $10,000 from Venture North. Applications will be accepted between 8 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. […]
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

State Money Available for Businesses

Federal money being distributed through Rhode Island is ready for Aquidneck Island businesses, the Newport City Council was told on May 12. Caswell Cooke, special projects advisor for Commerce RI, said the Small Business Relief Program has loans and grants ready to go to businesses of all sizes. Loans are...
Small Businesspostmessengerrecorder.com

Recovery Grants Available

The Wisconsin Tomorrow Small Business Recovery Grant program is now open, and will award $420 million to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This payment will be a flat $5,000. To be eligible, a business needs to have started operating on or before December 31, 2020, still be operating in 2021, and have suffered an economic loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. An economic loss may be from lost revenue or increased expenses as a result of the pandemic. The business must have more than $10,000 and less than $7 million in annual revenues.
Keene, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Will federal money upgrade our schools?

It’s no surprise that all local school budgets were approved by voters on Tuesday. Between additional state aid approved by the state Legislature and federal pandemic aid, most of the proposed budgets came with either no tax increase or a nominal increase in local property taxes. Keene was a big exception, with a big tax increase — but still it met the state tax cap. It was prompted by an ongoing capital project, which often prompts one year of a big local tax spike followed by a year of big state reimbursement.
Madison, WImadison

Madison School District announces 14 'Big Ideas' that will receive funding from federal grant

The Madison Metropolitan School District has announced 14 initiatives that will receive part of its federal COVID-19 funds through its “Big Idea” campaign. “What this campaign has showcased to MMSD and our greater Madison community is the brilliance and dedication of our staff, students and community members to transform MMSD and close historical gaps,” MMSD wrote in its announcement earlier this week. “For that, we are deeply grateful.”
Orange County, CAirvinechambereconomicdevelopment.com

Cox Awards $50,000 in 2021 Innovation in Education Grants to Irvine Unified and Other Local School Districts

While many students across California started the 2020/2021 school year from home and utilizing a technology device, most are now finishing up the year back in the classrooms. To safely welcome students back in the classroom and ensure remote learners have an equitable experience, schools had to make some modifications. To support those efforts, Cox awarded $50,000 in Innovation in Education (IIE) grants to local school districts and to the Orange County Department of Education.
Indianapolis, INeaglecountryonline.com

Nearly $10 Million in Grants Available to Develop Teachers in ‘STEM’ Subjects

(INDIANAPOLIS) — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting applications for the STEM Teacher Recruitment Fund grants through Monday, June 28. The grants are awarded to Indiana organizations and colleges to support programs that recruit, prepare, place and retain educators in schools with teacher shortages in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subject areas.
Souderton, PAMontgomery News

Small Batch Kitchen, Souderton Area School District recipients of state agricultural grants

LANSDALE — A business that helps support local farms and a high school greenhouse are each getting a boost from Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture grants. The $10,000 grant to Small Batch Kitchen through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill's Urban Agriculture Grant Program and the $3,000 grant to Souderton Area School District through an Ag and Youth grant were recently announced by state Rep. Steve Malagari, D-53.
InternetYork Dispatch Online

Red Lion Area School District installs equipment to grant internet access to students

The Red Lion Area School District is taking steps to secure internet access for the hundreds of students still lacking a connection at home. Officials installed equipment at the top of two radio towers located near the north and south ends of the district, at Clearview Elementary and Larry J. Macaluso Elementary, according to supervisor of instructional practice and technology integration Tim Smith.
Winterport, MEpenbaypilot.com

Winterport voters face $35 million proposed school budget

HAMPDEN — The voters of the Town of Winterport will cast ballots Tuesday, June 8 for a proposed $35 million school budget for Regional School Unit 25. For a complete breakdown of budget information, click here. Article 1, Regular Instruction: $12,646,232.63 (up $251,006.74) Article 2, Special Education: $7,129,414.03 (up $455,226.19)
Collierville, TNcolliervilleh-i.com

Collierville Schools awarded innovation grant

Last week, Collierville Schools was named one of 21 school districts in the state to be awarded the new Innovative High School Models Grant by the Tennessee Department of Education. “It is the perfect time to be a dragon,” said Superintendent Dr. Gary Lilly. “The Innovative High School Models grant will allow our students to soar to new heights, both academically and professionally, while fostering deeper connections with our local industry experts.”The Innovative High School Models Grant will prepare our young dragons for careers within a tertiary labor market, including aviation mechanics, drone piloting, and flight (pilots).“They have a plan that will work cooperatively with our efforts at FedEx to expand aviation opportunities for our local students,” said Patrick DiMento, Vice President of Flight Operations, FedEx Express. “Their three-pronged approach including flight (pilots), mechanics, and drone operation are critical to the labor market not only in Tennessee but nationally.”Our strategic partnerships with Helena Chemical, Rantizo Drones, and local-global transportation and logistics company, FedEx, will encourage intentional, unique partnerships that will expand postsecondary opportunities and career readiness pathways with local enterprises.Partnering with our local experts will inspire critical thinking in reimagining our curriculum landscape while blending disguised learning experiences with high-quality instructional interactions.The state grant will allow Collierville Schools to create a seamless pipeline to meet the needs of high-wage and high-demand jobs in the greater Shelby County area. “Building upon our state’s history of strong public-private partnerships, the Innovative High Schools Models program will provide more opportunities for students to explore and succeed in high-demand careers, for industry to develop local talent, and for schools to creatively meet the needs of their community,” said Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn.In total, $30 million in grant funding was awarded through a competitive application process, with individual grant awards from $750,000 to $2 million, to establish strategic partnerships that accelerate and increase student attainment of high-quality, in-demand postsecondary credentials. The total grant allocation of $2 million was awarded to Collierville Schools to create and sustain a reimagined high school career readiness model. Collierville Schools’ Director of Career and Technical Education, Brett Heinrich said, “we have been waiting for an opportunity like this for quite some time. The Innovative High School Models Grant will catapult the CTE learning experience to a new level. Our students will be well equipped with the necessary tools to be both college and career ready. I am excited about the opportunities for our students and community as a whole.”