Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarentum, PA

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Tarentum

Posted by 
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TARENTUM, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Tarentum. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Tarentum (PA) Weather Channel

Tarentum, PA
53
Followers
484
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarentum, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Food Truck#Picnic#Snacks#Sun Today#Nws Data#Sun Thursday#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Calling#Advice#Jumping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related