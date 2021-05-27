Iowa Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC485-487-180730- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0027.210517T1925Z-210520T0000Z/ /ELTT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 225 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Beaver Creek near Electra. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The Beaver Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, shallow and short duration flooding of lowlands along and near the creek may occur in southern Wilbarger County and southwestern Wichita County. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Beaver Creek near Electra affecting Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.