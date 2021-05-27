Cancel
Iowa Park, TX

Iowa Park Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Iowa Park (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Iowa Park: Thursday, May 27: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Friday, May 28: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;

Iowa Park (TX) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Wichita County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TXC485-487-180730- /O.NEW.KOUN.FL.Y.0027.210517T1925Z-210520T0000Z/ /ELTT2.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 225 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for the Beaver Creek near Electra. * From this afternoon to Wednesday evening. * At 2:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 10.9 feet. * Action stage is 22.0 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Forecast...The Beaver Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, shallow and short duration flooding of lowlands along and near the creek may occur in southern Wilbarger County and southwestern Wichita County. Target Area: Wichita; Wilbarger The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Texas Beaver Creek near Electra affecting Wilbarger and Wichita Counties.
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Archer, Clay, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Monitor the weather situation closely and be alert for threatening weather conditions. Target Area: Archer; Clay; Wichita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Kiowa...eastern Tillman...Cotton...southwestern Caddo...Comanche...western Clay Wichita and Archer Counties Until 130 AM CDT AT 1254 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Cooperton to 6 miles west of Chattanooga to near Holliday to 6 miles southwest of Archer City, moving east at 35 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 00:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN...NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES At 1232 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harrold to near Lake Diversion to 5 miles south of Mabelle, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Iowa Park, Electra, Holliday, Grandfield, Davidson, Loveland, Lake Diversion, Dundee, Harrold, Lake Kemp, Mabelle, Oklaunion, Mankins, Grayback, Lake Kickapoo, Pleasant Valley and Haynesville. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Archer County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Archer, Baylor, Wichita, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Archer; Baylor; Wichita; Wilbarger THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN TILLMAN NORTHWESTERN ARCHER...WICHITA...SOUTHEASTERN WILBARGER AND NORTHEASTERN BAYLOR COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.