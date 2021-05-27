Cancel
What is trending in North America Online Reputation Management Service Market? What are the strategies to boost business in near years?

Cover picture for the articleThe growth of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain is expected to fuel the adoption of online reputation management services in the coming years. Using AI, the companies can identify negative feedbacks from either employees or consumers with ease. Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning helps the companies to identify negative feedback patterns at a faster pace. It has been observed that around 95% of the customers pay attention to online customer reviews before deciding on a product purchase. Around 93% of the consumers, on the other hand, read reviews of local businesses before deciding to obtain their services. Increasing investments towards adoption of advanced technologies showcases positive growth prospects for the North America online reputation management service market over the period of next eight years.

