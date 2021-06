Hong Kong’s parliament has approved a major long – term electoral change designed to strengthen China’s power over the metropolis. Citizens will be allowed to directly elect only 20 members of parliament in the upcoming parliamentary elections in Hong Kong, compared to 35 in the past. The number of parliamentary seats will be expanded from 70 to 90, of which 40 will be filled by a committee to select the head of state. The members of the Electoral Commission are elected on September 19, and parliamentary elections are to be held three months later.