Kinder Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Kinder: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;