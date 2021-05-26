Cancel
Chelsea Wolfe Releases New Song ‘Diana’ From ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack

By Konstantinos Pappis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Wolfe has released a new song from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Inspired by DC’s new dystopian series, the compilation is a collaboration between DC Comics and Loma Vista and features contributions from Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, Show Me The Body, and more. Following Mastodon’s ‘Forged By Neron’ and Rise Against’s ‘Broken Dreams, Inc’ is Wolfe’s ‘Diana’, which is inspired by Wonder Woman. Check it out below.

Chelsea Wolfe has shared her Wonder Woman-inspired track, 'Diana'

Chelsea Wolfe has shared 'Diana' from the upcoming 'Dark Nights: Death Metal' soundtrack. The song - inspired by Wonder Woman - features on the comic-adjacent release alongside previous drops, Maria Brink’s 'Meet Me In The Fire (Feat. Andy Biersack)' and Mastodon’s 'Forged By Neron'. “It has been such an honour...
CHELSEA WOLFE Streams Industrial New Single "Diana"

Oh man, Chelsea Wolfe is back with a new single and it's so good. Wolfe is now streaming her lurking industrial track "Diana" off the coming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack and it's nothing short of fantastic. Though given her track record of nailing the mood, it's not too surprising how good this is.
