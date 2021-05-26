Chelsea Wolfe Releases New Song ‘Diana’ From ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal’ Soundtrack
Chelsea Wolfe has released a new song from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Inspired by DC’s new dystopian series, the compilation is a collaboration between DC Comics and Loma Vista and features contributions from Denzel Curry, Soccer Mommy, IDLES, Show Me The Body, and more. Following Mastodon’s ‘Forged By Neron’ and Rise Against’s ‘Broken Dreams, Inc’ is Wolfe’s ‘Diana’, which is inspired by Wonder Woman. Check it out below.ourculturemag.com