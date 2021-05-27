Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Murata joins the roster of Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMurata will be the next character to join the roster Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan. However, information about his specific inclusion in the game has yet to be revealed. This includes what his skills will involve and what the battle will be like with him in it. More information about Murata in Demon Slayer: Hinokami Kepputan will arrive at a later date. [Thanks, Ryokutya2089!]

gamingideology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Pc Game#Tanjiro#English#Western#Xbox One#The Game#Trailer#Technique#Asian Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Related
ComicsGeekTyrant

Fan Made DEMON SLAYER Flipbook Animation

As the popularity of the anime franchise, Demon Slayer surges, a fan has created a crazy cool flipbook animation that pays tribute to the anime. The flipbook brings to life the scene where Zenitsu battles against the Spider Clan. I loved this scene, the spiders with human faces freaked me out!
Comicsdbltap.com

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles English Dub Release Confirmed

The English release of the Demon Slayer fighting game, Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles, was recently announced by SEGA. The game is coming in 2021, with no confirmed release date, states the official site. Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles English Dub Release Confirmed. The popular Japanese fighting...
ComicsComicBook

Can Dragon Ball's New Movie Defeat Demon Slayer?

Does Dragon Ball's next movie have a chance at beating the box office success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first big movie? Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a pretty big anime release when it hit theaters back in 2018, and its success in international territories reflected just how big the Dragon Ball Super anime had gotten by the end of its run. Now a few years later, Toei Animation has announced Dragon Ball Super will be releasing a new movie next year. Unfortunately, the anime landscape around the world has changed a lot in these past years.
ComicsComing Soon!

Demon Slayer Game English Version Announced by Sega, Out This Year

There is some hopeful news for anyone excited for the upcoming Demon Slayer game. Sega has announced an English version of Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan under the title Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles will launch sometime in 2021. In a post from the Sega Asia Blog,...
Video GamesAnime News Network

Sega to Release Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Console Game in English in Asia This Year

Sega opened an English website on Monday for the Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Keppūtan game, revealing that the game will launch in English as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles in Asia this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam. The company streamed a trailer and development report:
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Demon Slayer Escape Room can be played at home

A escape room experience based on the Natagumo Mountain Arc in Demons killer starts from June 10, 2021. To participate in “The escape from the demon infested Natagumo mountain, “Should one buy and set a ticket in the Scrap Good Shop online store or a brick-and-mortar store. From that moment on you just need a smartphone, PC or tablet and you can enjoy the escape room everywhere with as many people as you want. [Thanks, Game Watch!]
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When Does the Demon Slayer Game Come Out?

Demon Slayer fans are anticipating the arrival of the Demon Slayer video game releasing later this year. Developed by SEGA studio CyberConnect2, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba appears to be an anime fighting title akin to the studio's older release, Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm. So far, fans have been treated to several trailers introducing their favorite characters such as Giyu Tomioka, Inosuke Hashibira, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Nezuko Kamado. The game will allegedly allow players to relive the events of the first season of the television adaptation. To this end, the story will be told primarily from Tanjiro's perspective.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Funko Has Revealed Its Line of DEMON SLAYER Pop! Figures

Funko recently revealed its line of Demon Slayer Pop! vinyl figures. Demon Slayer is easily one of the best anime shows right now. There’s currently a first season and a movie, which you should watch if you haven’t already!. For those of you who are fans of the series, this...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Opening Crowned Japan's Most Profitable Song of 2020

The opening theme for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut anime season has been crowned the most profitable song of 2020 in Japan! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a bit of a slow burn at first as while the first season of the series did have its fans, it was a completely different kind of situation after the 19th episode of the series. This catapulted Koyoharu Gotouge's series to a whole new realm of popularity that impacted not only the rest of the anime's run, but sales of the original manga, and pretty much everything tied into the anime from that point on.
ComicsThe Guardian

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train review – an anime fever dream

If, like me, you have not watched the hit 2019 Japanese TV series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, let alone read the manga series it was based on, then you may struggle somewhat to understand exactly what’s going on in this feature-length instalment in the saga. But even if you don’t dive into Google to work out the backstory, it’s not that hard get the hang of; or at least who are the slayers and who are the demons.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Funko Pops Are Finally Here Thanks to Funkoween

It's Day 2 of Funkoween 2021, and Funko has just dropped what will undoubtedly be one of the biggest waves of the entire event. Demon Slayer fans finally have their Funko Pops, and pre-orders are live now (with exclusives) Here's the breakdown... The common figures in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Live-Action Demon Slayer Movie Reportedly In The Works

Mortal Kombat may have grabbed the majority of the headlines when it debuted at the top of the domestic box office with a $23 million opening weekend, but it only held the top spot for a week. International phenomenon Demon Slayer: Mugen Train would ascend to the throne seven days later, continuing an impressive showing that’s seen it become the highest-grossing Japanese movie in history.
Video GamesDestructoid

Shiva joins the playable roster of Streets of Rage 4: Mr X. Nightmare

The super dev squad of Guard Crush Games, Lizardcube, and Dotemu have revealed the third character headed to their fantastic scrolling brawler Streets of Rage 4. In what is unlikely to come as a surprise to the fanbase, it is the high-kicking martial arts expert Shiva, who will arrive as part of the upcoming Mr. X Nightmare DLC expansion.
ComicsAll-Comic.com

Manga Mavericks EP. 160: Demon Slayer

On this episode of Manga Mavericks, Colton & Lum finally get around to dedicating a whole episode of the podcast to Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer, otherwise known as the highest selling manga title of last year! And of course, who better to have on to discuss this momentous series then our friends from the Demon Slayer Podcast (Vlord, Marion & Sakaki)! Demon Slayer is a series that was just too big for the Mavericks crew to ignore, not just because we’ve constantly been covering its rise to fame, but also because we covered the first few chapters when they initially premiered as apart of Shonen Jump’s Jump Start initiative all the way back in 2016 on our third episode of the podcast! We discuss just why its become so popular and how the story’s poignant themes and messages have managed to capture the hearts of readers around the world and especially Japan, as well as our feelings on the final arc of the series and how much of an exciting and emotional roller coaster it was despite a few criticisms of certain story beats here and there! Join us as we finally slay (talk about) possibly one of the biggest demons (series) we’ve ever covered!! Enjoy!
Video GamesSiliconera

Blue Mary Joins the KOF XV Roster

Yet another familiar face will return for The King of Fighters XV. SNK’s latest tease on Twitter hinted at a short-haired woman. Now, the full KOF XV trailer for Fatal Fury and KOF veteran Blue Mary is here. Blue Mary’s first game was Fatal Fury 3: Road to the Final...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Mugen Train Hits Another North America Milestone

Demon Slayer Mugen Train has not only be hitting major milestones in theaters in Japan, but the first film in the popular Shonen franchise has broken another record in theaters in North America, becoming the number two highest-grossing anime film that hit the West. The film, which continues the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season of the franchise's anime, is continuing to make a run around the world, having already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars but will have to make a serious effort to hit the number one anime spot in the US.