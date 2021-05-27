Cancel
U.S. durable-goods orders fall in April for the first time in a year – but there’s plenty of silver linings

By Jeffry Bartash
Orders for long-lasting goods fell in April for the first time in a year largely because of a chip shortage bedeviling automakers, but business investment rose again in a sign that a key part of the U.S. economy is still expanding rapidly.

