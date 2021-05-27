Cancel
Hockley, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hockley

Hockley (TX) Weather Channel
Hockley (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Here's the forecast for the next four days in Hockley: Thursday, May 27: Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;

Hockley (TX) Weather Channel

Hockley (TX) Weather Channel

Hockley, TX
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
Hockley, TX
Hockley (TX) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Hockley

(HOCKLEY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hockley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Excessive run off from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Austin County in southeastern Texas Northern Colorado County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas West Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas Central Waller County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Washington County in southeastern Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 259 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The rainfall gauge located at Threemile Creek at Joseph Road reported 2.04 inches of rain in 30 minutes. Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Tomball, Hempstead, Prairie View, Bellville, Columbus, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Shelby, Hockley, Oak Ridge North, Waller, Weimar, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest and Magnolia. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chambers, Coastal Harris, Inland Harris, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chambers; Coastal Harris; Inland Harris; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MONTGOMERY...SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND NORTHEASTERN HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woodloch, or near Conroe, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Conroe, Humble, Tomball, Liberty, Cleveland, Dayton, Pinehurst, Kingwood, The Woodlands, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Oak Ridge North, Panorama Village, Shenandoah, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Magnolia and Woodbranch.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 17:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS, HARRIS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY COUNTIES At 538 PM CDT, Emergency management reported road closures in the warned area due to heavy rain: Highway 321 underpass in Dayton was flooded and impassable, and underpass near IH-69 and FM 1960 was flooded. Between 4 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Austin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Austin, Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Austin; Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Southern Liberty; Waller; Wharton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR COLORADO...WHARTON...SOUTHERN AUSTIN...NORTHERN JACKSON...GALVESTON...FORT BEND...BRAZORIA WESTERN CHAMBERS...NORTHWESTERN MATAGORDA...SOUTHWESTERN LIBERTY SOUTHERN WALLER AND HARRIS COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM CDT At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Beach City to near Sublime. Movement was south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pasadena, Pearland, League City, Sugar Land, Baytown, Missouri City, Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Rosenberg, Lake Jackson, Alvin, Angleton, Dickinson, Stafford, northern Bay City and South Houston.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...