Baltimore, MD

Proposed Bill Could Fund Redevelopment of Baltimore's 'Highway to Nowhere'

PLANetizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Baltimore's notorious "Highway to Nowhere," a project "once intended to connect I-70 to downtown and link it to I-95 and I-83" but stopped due to community opposition, could be revitalized as part of a new federal grant program proposed by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin. As reported by Ron Cassie in Baltimore Magazine, the Reconnecting Communities Act "would establish a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program as part of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan and assist communities in removing or retrofitting highway infrastructure that became an obstacle to mobility and economic opportunity."

www.planetizen.com
