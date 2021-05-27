Borderlands 3 Upcoming Cross-Play Update Does Not Support PlayStation Consoles

Biomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.