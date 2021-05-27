Borderlands 3 Upcoming Cross-Play Update Does Not Support PlayStation Consoles
A new Borderlands 3 update is coming out on all platforms in the near future, with a highly requested feature that unfortunately won’t be supported on PlayStation consoles. Today, Gearbox Software programs Randy Pitchford confirmed that an upcoming update will introduce cross-play support on all platforms. Unfortunately, PlayStation consoles are not supported as the publisher has asked the developer to remove support for Sony’s consoles.gamingideology.com