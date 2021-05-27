Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Borderlands 3 Upcoming Cross-Play Update Does Not Support PlayStation Consoles

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Borderlands 3 update is coming out on all platforms in the near future, with a highly requested feature that unfortunately won’t be supported on PlayStation consoles. Today, Gearbox Software programs Randy Pitchford confirmed that an upcoming update will introduce cross-play support on all platforms. Unfortunately, PlayStation consoles are not supported as the publisher has asked the developer to remove support for Sony’s consoles.

gamingideology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consoles#Borderlands 3#Dlc#Pc Games#Upcoming Games#Gearbox Software#Cross Play Support#Developer#Feature#Teasers#Serialized Podcast Form#Today#Hints#Top Tier Loot#Revenue#Eagle Eyed Vault Hunters#Company#Murder Mystery Missions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
SONY
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Rust Console Edition launches on Xbox One and Playstation 4

Indie developer Double Eleven has announced the launch of Rust Console Edition on Xbox One and Playstation 4. This massively popular PC survival title will now drop console gamers in a large world of decaying structures where everything wants to kill them, including ever other player. Accompanying the launch is a new trailer (see below) showcasing the brutal action that players can enjoy if they feel up to the challenge.
Video GamesNintendo Life

This Christmas, We're Getting A NES-Like Console That Plays Physical Carts

Update: Special 'Founder edition' announced, limited to 5000 units. Update: Blaze has just revealed details regarding a special 'Founder Edition' version of its forthcoming Evercade VS home console. Limited to 5000 units, this special edition retails for £159.99 and comes with the following items:. Evercade VS Founder Edition Console. Evercade...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

I hacked my PlayStation Classic into the console Sony wouldn't give us

In December 2018, Sony caved into the mini retro console craze with the PlayStation Classic. It was Sony’s answer to Nintendo’s smash hit, the NES Classic, released two years earlier. Gamers like myself were beyond excited to replay classic PS1 games, but instead of a greatest hits throwback, the PlayStation...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Does Days Gone support cross-platform play?

Days Gone first arrived on the PlayStation 4 in early 2019. It was met with a mixed receptive, but much more positive than negative, and was considered a success based on its sales numbers. While it was not successful enough to warrant a sequel from Sony, many fans celebrated its arrival to the PC. The game came with a few minor features to make it more appealing, but unfortunately, cross-platform play was not among them.
Video GamesComicBook

Biomutant: How to Get the Mercenary Class on Playstation and Xbox Consoles

Biomutant's pre-order bonus is only available to players who do a little bit of extra digging. One of the perks of pre-ordering Biomutant is the Mercenary class, which focuses on dual-wielding melee weapons and dealing out increased damage. The class is only available to those who pre-ordered the game, but most Biomutant players discovered that the class was not available to them when they booted up the game for the first time. THQ Nordic has confirmed that this is a glitch, and that a patch is on the way. However, some intrepid players have found workarounds for getting the Mercenary class added to their systems.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

PlayStation's Days of Play sale is returning for 2021

Good news if you managed to get a PS5 in the latest stock drop: Sony is bringing back the PlayStation Days of Play sale that it ran last year, with the promise of more deals across top PlayStation games, PS Plus subscriptions and more. I've listed the set of Days...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Has Full Cross-Play Support - News

Publisher Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games announced the turn-based strategy game, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, will have full cross-play support at launch. Here is an overview of the cross-play support in the game:. When you’re not playing in one of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground‘s...
Video Gamesbitcoin.com

Sony Files Patent for Bitcoin Wagering on Playstation and Other Consoles

Sony, the electronics giant, has revealed a patent that would introduce bitcoin wagering in its consumer electronic products and consoles, like the Playstation system. Spectators of a game could wager about what will happen next in an e-sports competition, and odds would be calculated by a machine algorithm depending on rankings or previous match history. This could be tied to some movements Sony made earlier this year.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Starfield Reported Not Coming to PlayStation 5; Only Xbox Series X/S Console Exclusive

In a new report, the upcoming video game Starfield will not be coming to the PlayStation 5 and will be console exclusive only to the Xbox Series X/S. According to Venturebeat Writer Jeff Grubb, he says that Starfield will stay Xbox Series X/S and PC exclusive and will never come to the PS5 side. He confirmed this with his many sources that are familiar with the decision.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Maid of Sker Getting Next-Gen Console Updates

Maid of Sker for themselves. The free update also includes FPS challenge modes for more chilling content. The challenges come to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well, so nobody’s left out. The modes previously appeared in a late February update for the Steam version of Maid of Sker.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sony Rejected Cross-play in Borderlands 3 on PS4 and PS5

The next update for Borderlands 3 will add cross-play support for users of all platforms except PS4 and PS5. The decision was made by Sony. Gearbox Software, the developers of Borderlands 3, decided to answer fan expectations and introduce the cross-play feature to the game so that users of all platforms can participate in the fun together. Unfortunately, Sony has decided that the owners of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will not be given this opportunity.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Pure PlayStation Plays: Week 261

With the weekend here and games on standby, the Pure PlayStation team are chomping at the bit for some downtime. But what are we actually playing this weekend? You might be surprised…. I’ve had more luck recently with my lap times by playing racing games with a pad instead of...
Video Gamesthegameroof.com

Rust Console Edition Today Update 1.02 Patch Notes

Facepunch has released a new update 1.02 for the console version of RUST, Here is the full list of changes and fixes added in this patch. The aim of this update is to address most of the issues players encountered during the early access pre-order period for the Rust Console Edition. While it doesn’t fix every issue with the game right now, it does fix most of the major issues that were blocking progress or causing performance issues.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

10 Best PlayStation Vita Exclusives To Play In 2021

The PlayStation Vita could have been a fantastic handheld but at the time of its launch, Sony had an uphill battle when it came to fighting against the Nintendo 3DS and mobile devices like smartphones. Despite this, there are still plenty of great video game titles on the system. These...
Video GamesDestructoid

Stellaris: Console Edition will receive a major update on June 17

Ever since Stellaris released on consoles in 2019 it has been in a hyperdrive lane, barreling through updates and versions that released since Stellaris first launched on PC. As an older PC player, it has been interesting watching my friends on console get to different stages of the release and remembering all the changes the game has gone through over the game's five-year stint on PC. Console players might not have to live in the past for very long as the next update pack for Stellaris: Console Edition will bring the game much closer in parity to the PC release.