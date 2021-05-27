Cancel
Final Fantasy IV Song of Heroes Vinyl Album will be out in August

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Enix will be a new one Final Fantasy IV vinyl album. This record, titled Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes –, will feature unique jacket illustrations illustrated by Yoshitaka Amano. The record will contain eight tracks in total, four of which are on both side A and side B. Additionally, the purchase of the album will include downloadable code for MP3 versions of the songs. Pre-orders for the Final Fantasy IV – Song of Heroes – vinyl album currently open. The album will be released on August 25, 2021.

