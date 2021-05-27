Global Coco Coir Market expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period till 2029- A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

The introduction of smart devices and increasing presence of market players through distributed channels has offered opportunities for the growth of global online election voting software market. An online election voting software is a platform that allows groups to securely cast votes and conduct elections. Increasing internet penetration, easy accessibility and growing smart device users across the globe is creating a rising demand for online election voting software market. Online voting softwares designed for mobile devices permits voters to access these softwares from web browser or an application, providing high flexibility and convenience of one’s location and time. Voters can cast their votes via text messaging (SMS) or by responding online. For instance, National Conference of State Legislatures states that West Virginia offers a mobile voting application since 2018, which is based on blockchain technology. Additionally, the surge in demand for online voting softwares across various end-users, such as industrial organizations, government parties, educational universities and colleges, along with rapid urbanisation across the globe are the major factors anticipating the growth of the global online election voting software market. The recent COVID-19 pandemic has demanded to practise safety procedures in upcoming elections to break the chain of the deadly virus. This is further encouraging end-users to adopt online election voting software solutions.