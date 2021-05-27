Cancel
Mitchell County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Mitchell by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mitchell FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN JEWELL, NORTHERN MITCHELL, NORTHEASTERN OSBORNE AND SOUTHEASTERN SMITH COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Mitchell County, KS
#Extreme Weather#Road Closures#Flood Advisory#Mitchell Flood Advisory#Southern Jewell#Northeastern Osborne#Northern Mitchell#Flooding#Severity#Target Area
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Mitchell County in north central Kansas Southern Jewell County in north central Kansas Southeastern Smith County in north central Kansas Northeastern Osborne County in north central Kansas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Downs, or 24 miles northwest of Beloit, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jewell, Formoso, Ionia, Randall and Scottsville. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mitchell County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mitchell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MITCHELL COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM CDT At 520 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beloit, moving east at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rural areas south of Beloit.