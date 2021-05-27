Cancel
Somerville, TN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Somerville

Somerville (TN) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Somerville: Thursday, May 27: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 30: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;

