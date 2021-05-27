Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spring Grove, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Spring Grove

Posted by 
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Spring Grove: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Rain; Saturday, May 29: Light rain likely then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 30: Chance Rain Showers;

mp.newsbreakapp.com
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Spring Grove, PA
59
Followers
482
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Spring Grove, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Chance Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Spring Grove, PAPosted by
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Spring Grove

(SPRING GROVE, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Spring Grove, PAPosted by
Spring Grove (PA) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — Spring Grove’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spring Grove: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Lancaster County, PAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lancaster, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lancaster; York EXPECT ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH PEA SIZED HAIL THIS AFTERNOON At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a thunderstorm over Jacobus, moving northeast at 20 mph. A nearby official spotter reported pea sized hail from this storm. Brief downpours and pea sized hail can be expected from this and additional developing storm over southern York and southwest Lancaster County through mid afternoon. These storms pose minimal severe weather threat, but lightning is always dangerous, so take shelter when you hear thunder. Locations impacted include York, Elizabethtown, Columbia, Millersville, Mount Joy, Red Lion, Spry, Dallastown, East York, Stonybrook-Wilshire, Salunga-Landisville, Maytown, Shrewsbury, Grantley, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, Mountville, Manchester, Hallam, Emigsville and Marietta.