Taking a Closer look at the Insurance Verification Process

Recently I was on a call with an individual who is working on starting up a practice that focuses on servicing patients who are residents of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), nursing homes, and assisted living facilities (ALFs). We discussed one of the biggest hurdles of providing care to patients in this setting— obtaining complete and accurate insurance coverage information for the patients. In a SNF, this can be especially challenging because when a patient runs out of covered days for SNF stays, the secondary insurance becomes primary for the patient’s stay at the SNF. In this scenario, all other services the patient receives would likely be covered under their primary insurance. This coverage scenario is most commonly encountered in a very specific setting. However, in every setting where patients receive medical care, complete and accurate insurance verification is a critical piece of the revenue puzzle.