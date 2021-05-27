Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Dining Out: Barracuda

By Marielle Songy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarracuda, the popular taco and margarita spot on Tchoupitoulas Street, will also have a second location in Algiers Point. The new location will be at 446 Pelican Avenue, right across the street from Confetti Park, and will serve up the thin, Sonoran-style flour tortillas and fresh draft margaritas that customers have come to love. The new location is set to open in June.

