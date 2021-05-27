The complete guide to booking all-inclusive hotels with American Airlines Vacations
MSN has partnered with The Points Guy for our coverage of credit card products. MSN and The Points Guy may receive a commission from card issuers. These days, all-inclusive resorts are popular with travelers looking for a relaxing getaway from work-from-home life. There are plenty of different ways to book one of these resorts. You can use points and miles to cover a package, book independently by piecing together your own itinerary or use an airline vacation portal. The latter can be a convenient booking method since you can bundle your resort with flights (and a rental car, if needed).www.msn.com