During the Saturday night radio broadcast of the Toronto Maple Leafs, there was a moment that Leaf Nation held its breath. Joe Bowen described William Nylander getting cross-checked and falling awkwardly into the boards. Jim Ralph said, “he’s hurt!” I watched the game on mute and waited for the camera to focus on Nylander, but it continued to follow the play. The radio commentators described he was having a hard time skating and then discovered his skate blade popped out. Nylander got to the bench for repairs and was back out one shift later.