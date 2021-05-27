Cancel
Flatwoods, KY

Flatwoods Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Flatwoods (KY) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in Flatwoods: Thursday, May 27: Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Showers and thunderstorms likely then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 29: Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night;

Flatwoods, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

