Arsenal talks to offload trio and gamble on cut-price Barcelona signing

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal are ready to cash in on three of their unwanted stars, amid claims talks are already underway to move the trio on this summer. The Gunners completed a frustrating season by finishing eighth, just outside the European places. That means Mikel Arteta’s side will start the 2021/22 campaign without European football – the first time that’s happened since 1995/96. As a result, their transfer budget for the summer will be restricted as a result.

