Cancer

Multiple Myeloma Cases Have More Than Doubled Since 1990

By Rebecca Araujo
docwirenews.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIncidence of multiple myeloma (MM) has more than doubled globally since 1990, according to an analysis published in BMC Cancer. In order to evaluate the global disease burden, the investigators utilized 2019 data from the Global Burden of Disease study to calculate incidence, mortality, and disability adjusted life-years associated with MM. These figures were compared with MM incidence data from 1990, obtained via the Global Health Data Exchange query tool.

