La Feria, TX

La Feria Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the forecast for the next four days in La Feria: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 28: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 29: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night;

La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

City
La Feria, TX
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data
La Feria, TXPosted by
La Feria (TX) Weather Channel

Get weather-ready — La Feria’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Feria: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron .A cluster of nearly stationary thunderstorms just south of Port Mansfield, TX is producing heavy rainfall and 2 to 5 inches have already fallen. With additional rainfall expected, localized flooding may occur in low-lying and poor drainage locations. The National Weather Service in Brownsville has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas Eastern Willacy County in deep south Texas * Until 215 PM CDT. * At 105 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Port Mansfield Chamber Of Commerce and Port Mansfield Airport. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy HEAVY RAIN POTENTIAL THIS AFTERNOON A persistent thunderstorm complex located over the Laguna Madre the Lower Texas coastal waters near Port Mansfield has been slowly increasing in coverage and propagating slowly southward through the morning. Moderate southerly flow pumping copious amounts of tropical moisture is fueling these thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of over 2 inches per hour have been detected by doppler radar with locations in Kenedy county seeing estimated amounts up to 3 inches and areas over Laguna Madre near Port Mansfield over 5 inches. Showers and thunderstorms are beginning to develop over portions of Willacy and Cameron Counties in response to the the southward propagating thunderstorm complex and the rich moisture southerly flow. The thunderstorms will be slow to move and will produce very heavy rainfall which may produce localized to areas of flooding this afternoon. A flash flood watch may need if the thunderstorm coverage continues to increase. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or your local media for further updates.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Cameron County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Cameron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CAMERON COUNTY At 1247 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Holly Beach, or 8 miles southeast of Arroyo City, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Cameron County. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH