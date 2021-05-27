I just took my first flight in 453 days and it was amazing

The popular carrier will fly passengers across the pond for the first time, starting in a few months. After teasing us with the promise of cheap transatlantic trips between US cities and London two years ago, JetBlue announced Wednesday that its first flights across the pond are finally taking off later this year and are available to book right now. The news comes as popular destinations all over the world begin to reopen to vaccinated travelers, meaning the list of reasons to dust off your passport just keeps growing.