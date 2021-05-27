Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale Deals: Luggage, Shoes, and Plane-Ready Clothing
It’s no Anniversary Sale, but the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale is offering up to 50 percent off travel essentials, like duffel bags, Dopp kits, plane outfits, and more. Whether you’re planning a hike in your nearby state park, an urban adventure, or a long-haul flight, there’s a packing list must within the sale. There are tons of deals to sort through, though, so we’ve done the work for you, filtering out the top travel buys to check out before the sale wraps on June 6. Below, find our picks for what to buy from the Nordstrom Half Yearly sale.www.msn.com