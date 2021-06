Chosen families are crucial to anyone who feels ostracized or in need of support that blood relatives can’t or won’t supply. But they are particularly important to members of the LGBTQ+ community who continue to face both social isolation and even expulsion from their homes. While the Zelda series does not contain much in the way of positive queer representation, it does feature quite a few examples of the value of chosen families. Not only do these portrayals serve to normalize the concept of a chosen family and provide an avenue for queer people to identify more closely with characters who are not explicitly LGBT, but the series itself created a chosen family of sorts that is no doubt near and dear to many of us: the Zelda community.