Business

Jeff Bezos and other high-profile CEOs who stepped down

By Andrew Lisa
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of the most powerful CEOs in the world are people you've never heard of. Others, like Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who announced he'll step aside on July 5 (the date he incorporated the company in 1994), are household names who are synonymous with the companies they built. Either way, when the guard changes at a major corporation — sometimes because a public misstep sends the value of a hot company tumbling — the world takes notice. Here are some of the most notable.

www.msn.com
CCTV Script 28/05/21

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 28, 2021, Friday. Jeff Bezos, who confirmed earlier that he would step down as Amazon CEO, announced the official handover time this week. According to Bezos, he will pass the CEO baton to Andy Jassy on July 5, the 27th anniversary of Amazon's birth. Bezos will then become the executive chairman of Amazon's board and remains the largest individual shareholder of the company.
Coinspeaker

Jeff Bezos Slips to Number 2 as Bernard Arnault Becomes World’s Richest Man

Bernard Arnault has been in the limelight for the best part of the last 5 years when his name has been amongst those of the wealthiest people on earth. According to available reports, the richest man in the world is no longer the CEO of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos, that title now belongs to the boss of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) Bernard Arnault, who has a net worth of $192.2 billion.
Here is a look at the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. As of April 2020, Forbes ranked Bezos as the world’s richest man. Marriage: MacKenzie (Tuttle) Bezos (1993-2019, divorced) Children: A daughter adopted from China, and three sons. Education: Princeton University, B.S. in electrical engineering and...
Bezos, who has an estimated personal fortune of around $167 billion, is not leaving Amazon. He will take the role of executive chairman at Amazon and channelise his focus towards new products and solutions. He aims to pay attention to his other ventures, which includes his rocket ship company named Blue Origin.
The founder of the online shopping giant Amazon, Jeff Bezos, announced that the next July 5th will leave the position as CEO, which will be assumed as his replacement by the executive of the company, Andy Jassy. “We chose that date because it has sentimental value to me,”Bezos said during...
Jeff Bezos announced his formal step-down date, and made a few comments about Amazon’s MGM acquisition, and the company’s future directions, during his last shareholder meeting as CEO, held on Wednesday. Bezos will transition to executive chairman after turning over the CEO reins to cloud-computing chief Andy Jazzy, his previously...
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos will step down on July 5, turning the helm over to cloud-computing boss Andy Jassy. “We selected that date as a result of it is sentimental for me, the day Amazon was integrated in 1994, precisely 27 years in the past,” Bezos mentioned Wednesday at Amazon’s annual shareholder assembly, which was held just about.
Jeff Bezos isn't just one of the richest men in the world — he has also become one of the most influential executives across an array of industries beyond online retail, including aerospace, newspapers, and now movies. Why it matters: Bezos' splashy and far-reaching investments distinguish him from other tech...
Last February, Jeff Bezos confirmed his resignation as CEO of Amazon. Today, the founder of the ecommerce giant revealed when he will step down to make way for his successor, Andy Jassy. Yesterday, March 26, after it was announced that Amazon bought MGM Studios, Bezos confirmed that Jassy will take...
Months after announcing his decision to step down from the post of chief executive officer, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has now picked a date for it. Bezos has been in the chair for 27 years and in February this year, the company announced that Andy Jassy will be the next CEO of the company. However, at that time the company had only said that the successor of Bezos will take over later this year. But the Amazon founder has now picked a date for it. Bezos has announced that his tenure as CEO will come to an end in July. For the uninitiated, July 5 happens to be the foundation day of the company. After resigning from the post of CEO, Bezos will serve as an executive chairman of the company.
In the letter addressed to shareholders, Bezos expressed dissatisfaction with the media for inaccurate reports about the company treating its employees like robots. During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be formally stepping down as Amazon CEO on 5th July. He will be succeeded by Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) since its inauguration in 2003.
Earlier this February, Jeff Bezos announced that he will be stepping down from his role as CEO of Amazon. Now, more specific details have come into light regarding his last days at the company. According to Variety, Bezos‘ final day in the role will be July 5, 2021. He will...
Capital Calls: Bill Gates under yet another spotlight

Concise insights on global finance. FLOOD GATES OPEN. Rich guy and Microsoft (MSFT.O) founder Bill Gates is, as the world knows, getting divorced read more . Since the announcement of the split, Gates has come under fresh scrutiny, including over his contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a prior consensual relationship with a Microsoft employee. An investigation years later into the latter by Microsoft’s board coincided with Gates’ resignation as a director in 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Amazon acquires more Middle-earth with MGM purchase, Jeff Bezos steps down to focus on studio

Hobbits are now owned by Amazon, joining all-encompassing TV rights to The Lord of the Rings book and appendices rights. It’s official: Amazon has acquired MGM Studios, including the longtime film and TV rights to The Hobbit and characters related. Within hours, CEO Jeff Bezos announced he is stepping down in July and moving to Hollywood to play with his major studio, of which the crown jewel is The Lord of the Rings.