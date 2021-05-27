Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's Home Makeover Will Leave You Motivated to Transform Your Space

Never before have we been so invested in our homes as we are now. Holed up inside for the past year, we’ve realised how important our space is to our wellbeing, and how everything, even the smallest details, can make a difference, from the wallpaper in our eyeline, to the chair we curl up in to relax, to the way we style a table to make yet another meal at home feel special. Which is why we’re holding our first Interiors Awards – to recognise the products that have got us through multiple lockdowns or are bringing us joy now.