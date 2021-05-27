Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place II': Famous couples who've worked together
Wonderwall.com is taking a look at our favorite celebrity couples who've famously worked together... starting with these guys... Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who tied the knot in 2010 and now have two daughters, co-starred in the 2018 horror flick "A Quiet Place," which the former star of "The Office" also directed. John also directed and appears alongside his wife once again in the highly anticipated sequel "A Quiet Place Part II," which comes out on May 28, 2021. Keep reading for more celeb couples who've worked together...www.msn.com