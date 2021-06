On this day each year, in villages and cities across the land, people gather in local cemeteries to honor those who gave their lives for their country. These ceremonies often include readings by local school children of President Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, which set the stage for what would become Memorial Day; Gen. John A. Logan's Order establishing Memorial Day; and "In Flanders Fields," a poem by Lt. Col. John McCrae, a World War I surgeon from Canada who wrote about those he tended and who died in battle in Belgium during the War to End All Wars.