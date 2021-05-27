Let Tyler, the Creator Be Your Spiritual Shorts Guide
Tyler, the Creator does it all. The 30-year-old multi-hyphenate sells out arenas, and his records go platinum. His creative universe has expanded beyond music to include a razor-sharp fashion label, Golf Wang, and a next-level sneaker partnership (with Converse). One constant through all of it: his deeply specific personal style. And one sometimes overlooked—but very crucial—element of that style is his ability to wear a pair of shorts with the best of them.www.msn.com