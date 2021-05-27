Let Tyler, the Creator Be Your Spiritual Shorts Guide

Anya Taylor-Joy is fast becoming one of our favourite celebrities to watch out for when it comes to style. What sets the actress apart is the way you can immediately feel her unique sense of personal taste with every ensemble: whether she's guest presenting Saturday Night Live, attending the the Met Gala, channelling Hollywood glamour at the Golden Globes or walking the red carpet at one of her many film premieres, she always looks authentically herself. (Finding your own personal style can take a while; for some guidance, follow these five lessons in finding your own personal style, here).