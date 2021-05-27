Webster Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Webster: Thursday, May 27: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 28: Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 29: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 30: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;