Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Vanessa Redgrave will not appear in Kevin Spacey's comeback movie 'The Man Who Drew God'

By zntim@businessinsider.com (Zac Ntim)
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVanessa Redgrave will not star in Kevin Spacey's comeback film. Reports previously linked her to "The Man Who Drew God," directed by her husband Franco Nero. In a new statement, Redgrave's representatives said she is not involved with the film. Visit Insider's homepage for more stories. Representatives for British actress...

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Franco Nero
Person
Vanessa Redgrave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Who#God#Film Star#Netflix Inc#British#Abc News#Italian#Entertainment Weekly#Husband#Man#True To Life Portraits#London#Indecent Assault#Visit Insider#Cards#Human Voices#Numerous Accusations#Nantucket Island#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kevin Spacey accuser must be named

A judge has ruled a man who has accused Kevin Spacey of historical sex abuse must reveal his identity. The accuser - who alleged the disgraced actor abused him when he was just 14 years old - is seeking $40 million damages but has been told the lawsuit can only move forward if he reveals his real name, after previously been known throughout proceedings as simply C.D.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Judge Says Kevin Spacey Accuser Cannot Sue Anonymously

A judge has ruled that a man who is suing Kevin Spacey for $40 million in federal court cannot proceed anonymously because he shared his sexual abuse allegations with other people over the years, the New York Daily News reports. The plaintiff, who is identified only as C.D. in court papers, says the disgraced House of Cards star preyed on him in the 1980s when he was just 14 years old. His accusations were aired by New York magazine, which corroborated them by speaking to others in whom he had confided. Now U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has decided that means the accuser must make his identity public. “The evidence suggests that C.D. knowingly and repeatedly took the risk that any of these individuals at one point or another would reveal his true identity in a manner that would bring that identity to wide public attention, particularly given Spacey’s celebrity,” Kaplan wrote, according to the News.
CelebritiesDerrick

Vanessa Redgrave distances herself from new Kevin Spacey film directed by her husband

Vanessa Redgrave is distancing herself from the newly announced Kevin Spacey movie that’s being directed by the English actress’ husband. The “Julia” star’s representatives have addressed her name being tied to director and star Franco Nero’s “The Man Who Drew God,” which in Italian is known as “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio,” Variety reported Wednesday.
MoviesCollider

‘Georgetown’ Review: Vanessa Redgrave Is a Great Partner-in-Crime for Director Christoph Waltz

At first glance, Georgetown seems like an obvious project for actor Christoph Waltz to choose as his feature directing debut. It’s got a great leading role that allows Waltz to indulge in the kind of charming malice at which he excels. But when you look closer, you can see the appeal is really in the relationship Waltz has with his legendary leading lady, Vanessa Redgrave. Although the opening of Georgetown would lead you to suspect that this is a typical marriage-gone-wrong drama featuring a conniving husband who takes advantage of his innocent wife, Redgrave is far from a passive character here, and the spark she brings to the role is what gives Georgetown its life. Waltz still gets the flash and delectable chicanery that endeared him to audiences in Quentin Tarantino’s movies, but the movie holds together because of how he explores a marriage made not out of love but out of ego.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Today Is The First Day of the Rest of Your Life: Kevin Spacey To Return To Acting in Italian Film, The Man Who Drew God

Just three years after he crashed and burned his career due to sexual allegations, abuse, and other awful charges, actor Kevin Spacey is once again attempting a comeback. Only a short time after his ouster from the Hollywood limelight, the actor tried to play coy with a couple videos that seemed to claim the truth was never told about the real situation. However, it didn't really work and the one time leading man has been living on the outskirts of fame ever since. The one time major star has since burned out and hasn't been part of a major studio film since 2018's The Billionaire Boys Club, which never got a proper release due to his deep rooted personality issues which brought several sexual assault cases against him.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Spacey To Star In “Man Who Drew God”

Kevin Spacey is set to star in the Italian feature “L’uomo Che Disegno Dio or” (aka. “The Man Who Drew God”) reports ABC News. Actor/filmmaker Franco Nero will helm the film which will also star Nero’s wife Vanessa Redgrave and be shot in Italy. Spacey has not commented on the role as of yet.
Movies1063thegroove.com

Industry News: Eternals, The Late Late Show, Kevin Spacey and More!

ETERNALS TRAILER DROPS: Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Chloé Zhao‘s Eternals, which will hit theaters November 5th. Eternals is an ensemble film, but features Gemma Chan‘s Sersi prominently. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Don Lee, Salma Hayek and Kit Harrington also star. THE LATE LATE SHOW...
CelebritiesNo Film School

Kevin Spacey Returns to Acting Amid Controversy

Kevin Spacey is still trying to resolve allegations of professional misconduct, but now he's working again. In 2017, 20 men came forward accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct. Since then, many more have come forward, including someone who said Spacey took advantage of him when he was just 14 years old.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Kevin Spacey Is Making A Comeback In Franco Nero’s Upcoming Film

Well, damn. Maybe those super weird “Let Me Be Frank” videos Kevin Spacey does around the holidays actually are working? Because the disgraced actor is on the verge of a comeback, his first since his career came to a sudden halt due to multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct.
MoviesPopculture

Kevin Spacey New Movie: Disgraced Star to Play Detective Investigating Pedophile

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is planning his return to the big screen. In a move that's turning heads and raising eyebrows, The Usual Suspects actor has lined up his next film project after he was accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen young men in 2017. In the movie, called L’uomo che Disegnò Dio (The Man Who Drew God), Spacey will star as a detective investigating a wrongly accused pedophile, The Telegraph reports.
Sex Crimestulsatoday.com

Kevin Spacey returns in pedophilia drama

The Guardian is reporting that Kevin Spacey, who has been the subject of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is to play a detective in Franco Nero’s film about a man wrongly suspected of child abuse. Spacey, 61, will play a police officer investigating the case of a man – played by...
MoviesMovieMaker

Kevin Spacey Gets a Job; Eternals Trailer; Meet The Donut King

Kevin Spacey lands a film role that will make people mad; the Eternals trailer is here, and offers fodder for us nerds; we highly recommend watching The Donut King tonight, for free. But First: If you’re making a movie and want to double your budget, we’ve extended the deadline for...